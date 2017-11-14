Teenager appointed top role

A teenager from Sleaford has been appointed the Lord Lieutenants Air Cadet for Lincolnshire.

Cadet Warrant Officer Alex Myers, 18, of 2160 (Sleaford) Squadron ATC was selected for the position in competition with cadets from the 18 other air training corps squadrons in Lincolnshire. He will join with his counterparts from the Army and Sea cadets in what is considered one of the highest honours a cadet can achieve.

Alex, who joined the Air Cadets five years ago, said: “The post holds special significance for me, as I am following in the footsteps of my former colleague Cadet Warrant Officer Abi Walker – she was Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet 2013-2014. The prestige of the role is accentuated by this history. I only hope I gain as much confidence and as many good memories by performing the role as well as she did.”

As the Lord Lieutenants Air Cadet he will accompany Toby Dennis, the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, on a number of his official engagements. Should there be a visit by a member of the Royal family to Lincolnshire, Alex will be there.