Theft prompts concern for care home residents

The manager of a care home fears the theft of rabbit garden ornaments may distress her elderly residents.

Karen Culy, who runs The Old Hall at Billingborough, said four life-like, full size ornaments were part of a display complete with rabbit hutch in the garden. It had a plaque in memory of one of the former residents, Frank Kelly, a well known resident of the village.

Mrs Culy said it was installed just six months ago with money donated by his family from the funeral collection.

Mrs Culy explained: “He used to breed and show rabbits and was always talking about them. It was a nice memorial and the residents with dementia had great enjoyment from them. But within the last week the rabbits have been taken from the garden.”

She said it was upsetting for the family and staff and potentially confusing for residents.

The matter has been reported to police.

Anyone with information should contact the police on the 101 number.