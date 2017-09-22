Third year for walking festival

A popular walking festival organised by a Heckington-based charity returns for a third year this month.

The South Lincolnshire Walking Festival, organised by Heritage Lincolnshire, launches in Stamford on Saturday, September 23.

Walks on Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday will be taking place in Sleaford and surrounding areas until Saturday, October 29.

They will be led by Ramblers, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, Lincolnshire County Council and RSPB, as well as Heritage Lincolnshire.

Walks will be taking place in Sleaford, Heckington, Ancaster, Cranwell, Folkingham, Leadenham and many more villages surrounding the town.

Alison Berwick, senior manager at Heritage Lincolnshire, said: “We are delighted once again to co-ordinate this highly successful walking festival in South Lincolnshire thanks to our partners, supporters and volunteers.”

To download a brochure of walks, times and locations, visit www.southlincswalking.com/walks or search for South Lincolnshire Walking Festival on Facebook.