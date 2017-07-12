Casualty cut free from car that collided with lamp post in Sleaford area village

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the scene after a car collided with a lamp post.

The crash happened on Sleaford Road, Thorpe Tilney, reported at around 6.30pm.

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, crews from Woodhall, Sleaford and Lincoln, along with the air ambulance attended and used hydraulic rescue equipment to release a 22-year-old woman passenger from the Vauxhall Corsa who was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary, but her injuries do not appear to be too serious.

Another casualty had managed to free themself from the vehicle.

The road was closed to allow Western power to see to a power line that was damaged in the incident.