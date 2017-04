A male casualty had to be cut free from the wreckage of a car crash by firefighters at Welbourn last night (Sunday).

The collision is reported to have happened at around 7pm on Cliff Road, Welbourn and involved just the one car.

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue service spokesman said crews from Lincoln, Waddington and a Rescue Support Unit from Grantham attended teh scene and used hydraulic rescue equipment and an access platform to release the casualty and and made the vehicle safe.