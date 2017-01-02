Girlfriend witnessed motorcyclist’s crash

An inquest has been held for a Ruskington factory worker who died after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a car.

Valentins Anisomovs, 21, of Highgrove Crescent, Boston, died at Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, on July 12, following a crash five days earlier.

On Friday, December 16, at South Lincolnshire Coroner’s Court, in Boston, an inquest was held into his death.

The court was told that at about 6.30pm on July 7, Mr Anisomovs collided with a Mazda 6 while riding on the wrong side of Tower Road, in Boston.

Mr Anisomovs, a Tulip worker at Ruskington, had just overtaken a car driven by his girlfriend and carrying his brother as a passenger.

This took place as he approached a left-hand bend, which had a vehicle parked on his side of the road.

The court was told Mr Anisomovs lost control and slid into the Mazda 6. He later died in hospital from acute bronchopneumonia as a result of multiple injuries.

The court was told police had calculated from CCTV footage that Mr Anisomovs had been travelling at an average speed of 41mph immediately before the collision, but would have been riding faster beforehand.

They also noted that it was likely Mr Anisomovs would not have been familiar with the handling of the motorcycle, having only bought it four days earlier.

They concluded the collision happened as a ‘direct result of the manner of riding of Mr Anisomovs’, with speed being a likely contributing factor.

Concluding the inquest, assistant coroner Marianne Johnson said Mr Anisomovs died as a result of a road traffic collision.