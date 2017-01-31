Three-week traffic diversion out of Sleaford for essential gas mains upgrade

A busy road out of Sleaford is to be partially closed for three weeks to allow for engineers to renew a gas pipe.

National Grid is advising motorists of a one-way road closure, starting this Sunday (February 5), while essential work takes place.

Grantham Road will be closed to traffic heading out of town from Northfield Road to the A15. The majority of traffic leaving Sleaford town centre will be diverted via London Road, Stump Cross Hill, London Road and the A15, with Silk Willoughby villagers bearing the brunt of the increased traffic, although local drivers will still be able to access Northfield Road. Traffic coming into Sleaford via Grantham Road will not be affected.

The road closure will start on Sunday February 5 and is expected to be finished by February 24.

National Grid Authorising Engineer Paul Martin said: “We are sorry for any inconvenience caused. We are renewing the gas mains so that local people can continue to enjoy safe and reliable gas supplies for decades to come. The existing iron mains are being replaced with tough, hardwearing plastic pipes that will last for at least 80 years.

“To carry out the work safely we will need to temporarily close Grantham Road to outbound traffic. We will make every effort to complete the work as soon as possible.”

A National Grid spokesman added that the work would not disrupt traffic on the A15.

For any enquiries about this work people should contact National Grid’s customer services team on 0800 096 5678.

To find out more about National Grid‘s gas mains replacement work go to www.bettergaspipes.co.uk.