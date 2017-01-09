UPDATE: Two car collision with electricity pole blocking road in Ruskington cuts power to 80 homes

Occupants escaped with minor injuries following a two-car crash in Ruskington which cut power to nearby homes.

According to Lincolnshire Police the incident was reported at 2.50pm yesterday (Monday) and involved two cars in collision with an electricity pole, blocking Fen Road in the village.

A police spokesman said at the time the pole had been damaged in the smash and said: “We understand that power to approximately 80 homes is down.”

He said later: “I can confirm injuries were thought to be minor.”

The road was closed near the kennels until the two casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance and the cars could be removed, reopening just before 7pm. Western Power engineers attended to assess the damage to a cable.