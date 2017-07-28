Woman killed and two seriously injured in crash on A52 in Lincolnshire

A woman has died and two other people have been seriously injured following a crash on the A52 in Lincolnshire.

The collision involved a lorry and a blue Suzuki car and took place at 4pm yesterday, Thursday July 27, near Newton.

A woman died following the crash and two other people were taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.

The road was closed until around 10pm to allow police to investigate and recover the vehicles.

Anyone who was travelling along the A52 near Osbournby and Newton just before 4pm and who may have seen either vehicle travelling on the A52 or who witnessed the collision itself is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team by calling 101 quoting incident 314 of 27/7.