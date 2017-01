Mareham Lane was blocked to traffic just south of Sleaford yesterday evening after a motorcyle crash last night (Thursday).

The incident happened at about 4.20pm, according to police, on the bends jkust out of the built up area and involved a woman in her 20s who fell off her motorbike.

A police spokesman said she was taken to Lincoln County Hospital with minor injuries to be checked over and the road was then re-opened.