Vandals threaten to burn down Sleaford parish church

Vandals have targeted Sleaford’s parish church yet again, threatening to cause a catastrophic fire

It is reported that St Denys’ Church wardens have been clearing up the mess of mindless vandals today (Wednesday)

There are two places in the church for people to light a candle in memory of a loved one. Someone has broken one of the candle holders, lit all the candles and thrown them around the church, leaving four lit on an upholstered chair, threatening to cause a major fire which could have devastated the historic church.

An extension lead is also missing.

Thieves have also targeted a number of churches in the Sleaford area during the last month.

Police are appealing for information after four thefts from churches.

Small amounts of cash have been taken from money boxes at St Vincent’s in Caythorpe, St Peter’s in Claypole, St Mary’s in Marston and St Swithen’s in Long Bennington.

Police also believe thieves have also targeted St Nicholas in Normanton and St Nicholas in Fulbeck. These incidents are believed to be linked. Anyone who has seen suspicious activity or has information should call 101. Local communities are encouraged to remain vigilant.