VIDEO: Help pours in for tragedy-hit Sleaford family.

Offers of assistance for a tragedy-hit Sleaford family have become a reality this week.

Ian Freeman, a 40-year-old computer science teacher, appealed through The Sleaford Standard for help to re-style the kitchen area of his Grantham Road home in order to make it wheelchair accessible when his wife Louise became paralysed from the neck down because a freak fall.

Last November she fainted in the shower while getting Ian's young children ready for school and broke her neck.

This comes after the devastation of Ian's first wife being killed in a car accident in Soham, Cambridgeshire, in 2014 on her way to the shops. Moving to Sleaford, Ian luckily found love again, meeting and marrying Louise.

Louise has regained some use of her arms after the slip, but will remain wheelchair-bound, requiring major alterations to their home, including a lift. Some of the work is being paid for by the district council through a disabilities grant but not everything is covered. A couple of doors have had to be moved or widened and a step across half the family kitchen needed to be lowered.

Having to give up work to visit his wife in hospital in Sheffield and look after the children Daisy (seven), and Joshua (five) he has found himself with limited funds to get the necessary work done which are beyond his skills, including rewiring and re-plumbing.

An appeal through The Standard has generated a number of offers of help from tradespeople and individuals, including the husband and son of one of the staff at his children's school who have recruited other friends to rip up the kitchen floor and knock through the doorway to enable the kitchen to be fully accessible. The floor was dug out on Monday and Tuesday and concrete was being laid today (Saturday).

Ian also wanted to thank Andy Hodgson, Mike Bentley and Bob Oldershaw, as well as family for pulling together to progress the project.

He added: "Sleaford Round Table are coming next weekend and bringing up to 20 people to help out where needed. They have also set up a JustGiving page with which we can claim back Gift Aid towards materials, while a student I taught two years ago has raised £1,000 through a GoFundMe page she set up. For her to do that is great."

An anonymous donor has even paid for a skip to be delivered to clear away the rubble.

You can see the progress on our video here.