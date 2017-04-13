Watchdog looks in on Carre’s

The Government’s education watchdog has given an update on standards at a Sleaford secondary school following the latest visit by inspectors.

Ofsted carried out what is known as a ‘short inspection’ at Carre’s Grammar School, in Northgate, last month.

These are one-day visits at schools judged as ‘good’ in their last full-length inspection and aim to determine whether they continue to provide a good standard of education and whether safeguarding is effective.

Following the visit last month, Ofsted ruled that Carre’s ‘continues to be good’ and ‘safeguarding is effective’.

In a letter to executive headteacher Nick Law, Ofsted inspector Sally Wicken said:

n The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection and Carre’s Grammar School remains a place where the strengths and talents of pupils and staff are highly valued.

n You have ensured that there is a strong focus on the development of the whole child and you and your staff encourage the pupils to be fully involved in the wider aspects of school life. Your ethos encourages pupils to be successful, enjoy learning and aim to achieve their potential.

n You and your senior ladies have created a culture of vigilance among your pupils and staff.

In terms of next steps, she said the school should ensure that: pupil progress and attendance is carefully monitored; students are fully equipped to engage in their learning when they join the sixth form; teachers set the most able pupils suitably challenging takes; and the pupil premium funding is used effectively.

Carre’s ‘good’ rating was given in January 2013.

Following this latest visit, a spokesman for the school said: “The outcomes of the inspection, and the letter that the school received, highlight many outstanding features of the school and is a resounding endorsement of the quality of provision reflecting the commitment of staff, governors and students in making the school what it is.

“The inspection confirmed that the school continues to be in excellent shape and well-placed to secure further improvement in the coming years, with an excellent capacity for this within the leadership of the school, at all levels.”

They added: “I would like to thank the parents who, at very short notice, completed the online Parent View questionnaire; their views were positive and greatly appreciated by the inspectors.

“The overwhelming support for the school from parents for its staff and students is greatly appreciated by us all here at Carre’s, and helps us to move forward together.”