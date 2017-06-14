Watchdog praises care home near Sleaford as ‘good’

A nursing and care home near Sleaford has been praised by the Government’s watchdog for the sector.

St Andrew’s Nursing and Care Home, in Main Street, Ewerby, has been rated as ‘good’ overall by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an inspection in April.

It follows an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’ in February last year.

This latest inspection also saw the home judged as ‘good’ in all sub-categories (safe, effective, caring, responsive, and well-led).

The report that has followed the inspection includes such praise for the home as: “Staff were caring, they knew people well, and they supported people in a dignified and respectful way.”

Manager Stella Woods said: “We work really hard to make sure the residents get the best possible care and it’s nice to see it recognised.”

Care and operations director Martyn Heginbotham at Jasmine Healthcare, which runs the home, said: “St Andrews is a great home and to see it recognised by the Care Quality Commission is testament to the leadership and the team within the home.”