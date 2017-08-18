Young and older people ‘braving the shave’ for charity

A 10-year-old boy from Sleaford has ‘braved the shave’ for Macmillan Cancer Support and had all his locks lopped off.

Taylor Palmer asked his mum Elaine if he could do the Brave the Shave after hearing a radio advert.

Elaine said: “He wanted to do something amazing to help people with cancer as he knew his grandad died of cancer before he was born. He wanted to make his family proud. And we really are!”

She added: “He had so much support from family and friends who all came along on the big day where we had an open house with a cake sale, raffle games for the children as well as decorate your own cupcake.

“He was very nervous before the big shave but now loves the feel of his new hair, however he got sunburnt on his head yesterday so is now a bit sore!”

Driving instructor Nicola Hobday, 49, from Ruskington, will also be going under the razor at 2.45pm on Thursday, August 31 for Macmillan.

Proud mum Rita Hobday said it will take place in the Winchelsea Centre on Ruskington High Street in front of the Young At Heart Club with help from a local hairdresser.

Rita said: “Nicola lost her dad in January 2016 and now she feels ready to do some fundraising.”