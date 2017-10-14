BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today’s scores...
Results from October 14:
Workforce Unlimited Division: Benington 1 Pointon 2, Railway Ath 6 Wyberton Res 2, Ruskington Rvrs 0 Fulbeck Utd 1, Spilsby Town 1 Leverton 4.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: FC Kirton 1 JFC Seniors 3, Horncastle Town Res 1 Skegness Utd 6, Old Dons 1 Kirton Town 5, Pointon Res 2 Boston College 3, Swineshead Res 6 Sibsey 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Caythorpe 3 Boston Ath 3, Colsterworth 0 Railway Res 0, FC Hammers 3 Boston International 0, Fosdyke 2 Coningsby Res 2, Holbeach Bank 3 Billinghay Res 1, Park Utd 7 Wyberton A 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: College Res 2 Fosdyke Res 3, Digby 0 Benington Res 0, Leverton Res 0 Northgate Olympic 5, Mareham Utd 1 Spalding Harriers 3, Skegness Town A 3 Eagle Utd 0, Woodhall Res 1 Old Dons Res 1.
SHS Allium Fishtoft Cup, quarter-final: Billinghay Ath 2 Woodhall Spa Utd 3, Coningsby 2 Swineshead Inst 1, Friskney 3 Skegness Town Res 2, Old Leake v Freiston - home win.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sleaford Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.