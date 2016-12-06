BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Neil Johnson rounds up the latest action...

Taylors Garages Premier Division

Old Leake will be far happier with their hard earned point than Leverton after the two teams battled out a 2-2 draw at Sheepgate in the Taylors Garages Premier Division.

A rare slip by Leake defender Patrick Kacireck allowed Dom Goddard to scamper through and slot Leverton ahead after 15 minutes, before a mix-up at the other end got Old Leake back on level terms midway through the half when they chased down Chase Maddison in the Leverton goal and the hurried clearance fell at the feet of James Leafe way out on the wing.

The flank-man wasted no time in lofting the ball gratefully into an unguarded net.

Leake remained on the defensive in the second half as Leverton enjoyed most of the possession, and the home side deservedly went 2-1 ahead when Nicky Frost scored.

Old Leake snatched an equaliser 10 minutes from time when a long clearance was flicked on by Kane Watson and the ball eventually fell at the feet of Kacireck, the full-back firing home.

In an exciting finale, both sides pressed hard for the winner, but Old Leake’s goalkeeper earned them a point with three brilliant saves to deny Leverton what would have been a deserved win.

The big top-of-the-table local derby clash went Spilsby Town’s way following their 5-2 victory over Skegness Town.

Elliott Ludlow, Josh Wood, Liam Papworth, Jordan Smith and Lee Boulton hit the crucial goals for Spilsby to take them to the top of the table.

Skegness replied through Herbie Nicholls and Dan Field.

Ruskington Rovers went down at home to Coningsby.

Sam Jackson was on target for Ruskington, but the visitors hit back three times to run out 3-1 winners.

There was another 3-1 away win, this time at Billinghay Athletic, who despite playing well ended up empty-handed against Boston College.

Taylors Peugeot Division One

Old Doningtonians recovered from being 3-0 down at Railway Athletic before returning home with an amazing 6-5 win in the Taylors Peugeot Division One.

Mark Sharman did most of the damage with a hat-trick while Brandon Harker, Ben Wood and an own goal sealed victory.

Railway, left wondering, how it slipped away, replied through Curtis Yeatman (two), Luke Smith, Jake Portas and Mark Thompson.

At Graves Park, Kirton Town fell behind against Freiston but woke up midway through the first half and ended 3-1 up at the interval.

Kirton started the second half as they had finished the first and quickly netted further goals before Freiston made a spirited comeback in the final 15 minutes and were rewarded with their second goal.

Kirton’s goals came from youngster Conor Eyes (two), Chris Hilton (two), Ash Davies, Reece West, and Danny Lovelace while Freiston replied through Perrie Dale and Tom Bates.

Fosdyke, yet again, contributed to their own downfall when they entertained Friskney... going down 3-0.

There wasn’t much in it initially and it was almost Fosdyke who took the lead when the visiting keeper sliced a clearance to Leon Marsh, but his finish was wide.

Friskney, on the other hand, didn’t turn it down when presented with a gift and took the lead on half an hour with a penalty.

A second was added just before the break when a sliced clearance fell to the feet of a Friskney forward who tucked away the chance.

The second half was a fairly even affair but it was the visitors who continued with the scoring, adding a third after another defensive blunder while the nearest Fosdyke came was when Zac Chapman’s swashbuckling run and strike went very close.

There were still a few bright spots for Fosdyke in the form of new keeper Tristan Thomas Gilbert who made a number of good saves and looked a safe pair of hands while Daniel Fletcher and man of the match James Munn impressed throughout.

A solitary George Swift goal was enough to earn Horncastle Town Reserves maximum points in their 1-0 home win against AFC Tetford.

Swineshead Reserves provided stiff opposition for title-chasers Fulbeck United and it was settled by a solitary goal.

It was Fulbeck who grabbed that vital goal to take them to the top of the table on goal difference.

Taylors Ford Division Two

FC Hammers had two hat-trick heroes in their ranks last Saturday when they beat Swineshead A 7-0 in the Taylors Ford Division Two.

Liam Ingamells and Perry Meshulam both claimed trebles while Dan Avison completed the scoring for the Hammers.

Kirton Town Reserves did have their chances away at Pointon Reserves before the home side clicked into gear with goals from Mark Smith (two), Rob Rowlatt and Joe Davies.

Park United and Fishtoft Reserves met for the second week running and both teams produced an excellent football match on a difficult playing surface.

Initially it looked like a repeat of the previous week when Fishtoft scored an early penalty when Reece Sullivan earned and converted the spot-kick before returning striker Jimmy Harris hit a purple patch with a hat tick inside a 15-minute period in which Park played their best football of the season.

Just before half time Fishtoft cut open the Park defence to make the half time score 3-2 through Lee Bradley, following a well worked move.

The visitors were then dealt a cruel blow in the second half when their goalkeeper injured a finger and had to leave the field.

But they still managed to draw level when Reece Sullivan grabbed his second goal of the game.

Park finished the game strongly, however, and two further goals from Adam Busby and Ryan Croom sealed a 5-3 win.

Leaders, Sibsey were held to a 2-2 draw at home by East Coast.

Ellis Taylor and Scott Dore replied for the visitors.

Two goals from Dan Smith helped Spilsby Town Reserves to a 3-0 home win against Boston International.

Brad Shelton grabbed the other Town goal.

Sean Taylors’s double strike helped Coningsby Reserves to a 5-1 home win against Wrangle.

Danny Cottingham, Brandon Rylett and Dave Rylett also got on the score-sheet.

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three

In the first half of their game at Holbeach Bank, Leverton Reserves stood strong under the pressure from their Taylors Vauxhall Division Three opponents and frustrated them in a goalless first half.

The Bank caught Leverton cold after the break with three quick-fire goals in a 10-minute spell through a combination of some lapse defending and some good movement.

However, Leverton’s man of the moment, Joe Wood, continued his incredible form when he picked up the ball on the half way line and, producing a slaloming run past four Holbeach defenders, coolly placed the ball past the onrushing keeper and continue his goalscoring record to make it six goals in six games for the Blue army.

Holbeach then got another goal to lead 4-1 as Leverton failed to clear their lines following a through ball.

Leverton’s Harley Bryant then produced a contender for goal of the season when, from out on the by-line, he cut back on his defender and looked up before delivering an audacious chip into the net at the far post to make the final score 4-2.

The Bank’s goals came from Dave Wilson (two), Dan Goddard and Nayden Koycev.

Title-chasers Northgate Olympic and Wyberton A battled out a superb 4-4 draw on the 3G pitch at Carre’s Grammar School.

Mark Davis (two), Neil Christian and Conor Yarwood were on target for the Sleaford side whilst McKenzie Smyth replied with a hat-trick for Wyberton.

Michael Reeson hit the other goal for the visitors.

There was another draw at Boston College Reserves where Benington Reserves returned home with a share of the spoils.

Sheridon Goodhand and Mark Stanney hit The College goals while Rowan Evans and Connor Wroot replied for Benington.

Boston Titans got a massive boost when they recorded a 2-1 away win at Old Doningtonians Reserves.

Ollie Gedney hit The Dons goal but there was no denying the Titans.

Mareham United had a disastrous second half at home to Spalding Harriers as they threw away a 2-0 half time lead.

The visitors stunned United with a four goal salvo in the second half through a Patryk Kopacz hat-trick and another from Rafal Marczewski.

Unfortunately, there appeared to be a serious incident in the last couple of minutes when Mareham appealed for offside when Spalding Harriers netted their fourth.

The referee called a premature halt to proceedings and the matter will now be investigated by The Lincolnshire FA.

BB Insure Willoughby Cup

Goalkeeper Will Newton helped inspire Benington to a penalty shoot-out victory in their BB Insure Willoughby Cup clash with old foes Fishtoft.

Newton saved Fishtoft’s final spot kick and then converted Benington’s winning penalty himself to secure a 3-2 sudden death success.

Gavin Bell and Lucas Evison also netted Benington’s successful penalties with Neil Allen and Nicky Wiles scoring for Fishtoft, who saw both Matthew Hood and Ben Hardstaff fail to net from 12 yards against their former club.

The match had finished 1-1 after 120 minutes with Tim Bell’s sublime free-kick giving Benington the lead, which was cancelled out late on by Sam Wright’s header from a corner.

Swineshead enjoyed a more comfortable passage through to the next round with a 7-1 home win against Pointon.

Bert Snaith and Chris Wing both scored twice while Rob Masters, Jack Houghton and Alex Snaith completed the scoring.

Reece Young hit two goals for Wyberton Reserves in their 5-2 home win over Woodhall Spa United.

Reece Beauchamp, Danny Woods and Richard Barker were also on the score-sheet for the home side.