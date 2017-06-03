Caythorpe and Fulbeck JFC follow in footsteps of Englsnd stars

Young footballers got the chance to following the footsteps of their heroes at the National Football Centre, St George’s Park.

A group of 64 players aged six to 14 from Caythorpe and Fulbeck JFC – together with 30 club coaches and parents – visited St George’s Park, near Burton-upon-Trent as an end-of-season treat.

Caythorpe and Fulbeck pupils enjoy a training session at St George's Park EMN-170206-164118002

The day began with a guided tour around the facility, which included the England players’ changing room and pitch, the £8m indoor 4G arena and a large wall which bears the autograph of every professional player and famous person to visit the centre.

After the tour, the children got changed into their club kit for a 90-minute training session led by four FA coaches.

Each child was also given a club branded kit bag, paid for by club funds, as was most of the day’s overall cost.

Club chairman Michael Budden said: “We had a surplus of funds in the bank which we wanted to use for the benefit of the club’s members and so decided to take them to St George’s Park as something they would remember for a very long time.

“Everyone had a fantastic day; it was truly inspirational.

“The FA coaches said they had rarely hosted such a large and motivated group and were impressed with the number of club coaches.”

* The club’s mini soccer programme, for four to seven-year-olds, runs on Saturday mornings until July 8.

The club always welcomes new players at all age groups.