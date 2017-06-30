Cranwell JFC toast another season of progression

The under 7s team, who are sponsored by CAD Associates Architects, saw Jimmy Gowrley and Zak Kelly pick up the Coach’s Award, while William Hansford received the Player of the Year gong.

Cranwell JFC Under 9s Hawks won The Peterken Team of the Year award EMN-170629-164526002

Aiden Taylor and Riley Byers won the Coach’s Award and Player of the Year respectively for the under 8s, while for the under 9s Hawks, sponsored by the Little Italy Pizza Company were awarded The Peterken Team of the Year award and individual awards went to Ashley Harris (Coach’s Award) and Connor McHugh (Player of the Year).

The Clubman of the Year award was presented to John Hansford for his tireless work marking pitches and supporting all elements of the club.

Chairman Graham Almond said: “It is testament to the efforts of our volunteers that the club is in the position it is today.

“After just two years of hard work we have teams at three age groups and look set to have five teams competing next season.

Under 8s player of the year Riley Byers EMN-170629-164514002

“Our club legend of ‘Players and Citizens’ says everything about our approach and philosophy for providing junior football for all.”

* For more information about the club, email info@cranwelljfc.uk or find them on Twitter and on Facebook @CranwellJFC

Under 8s Coach's Award winner Aiden Taylor EMN-170629-165528002

Under 9s Player of the Year Connor McHugh EMN-170629-165539002

Under 7s Player of the Year William Hansford EMN-170629-165551002