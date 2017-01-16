Search

FOOTBALL: Sleaford Town Reserves complete the double over former league leaders

Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League

Grimsby Borough Reserves 1

Sleaford Town Reserves 3

Previous leaders Grimsby Borough Reserves have now gone six games without a win after Sleaford Town’s second string inflicted a league double on them.

Edward Davies scored a brace and player-boss Jamie Shaw was also on target as his side matched their 3-1 success over Borough in October.

Jack Wilson scored the home side’s consolation.

Sleaford Sports Amateurs’ match at Harrowby United Reserves was postponed.