From 3-0 up to 3-3 - Ten-man Sleaford Town pegged back by Sileby

Just goal difference separates Sleaford Town from moving out of the bottom three for the first time this season after picking up another point on Saturday.

Town looked doomed after collecting just one point from their first 12 games in the United Counties League Premier.

But a run of seven points and just one defeat in their last four has moved them off the bottom and up to 20th.

Sleaford manager Jamie Shaw will be disappointed not to pick up more than a point in a 3-3 draw at Northampton Sileby Rangers on Saturday.

Shaw slotted the opener before Tom Figura smashed a second to put Town 2-0 up at the break.

The points seemed to be in the bag when Shaw squared the ball for George Couzens to tap home the third after the break.

Harrison Winters pulled one back after 64 minutes and the Town nerves began to fray when Ibrahim Akandi made it 3-2 just eight minutes later.

Akandi’s second levelled the scores with eight minutes left and the visitors then had a player sent off to cap a chaotic final half-hour.

There was also late disappointment at Peterborough Northern Star in midweek.

Despite dominating the first half, Town trailed at the break to a disputed goal before the in-form Figura equalised with a lobbed finish from Simon Bolland’s through ball.

But there was yet another sting in the tail as the hosts bagged an 89th-minute winner.

Town host Wisbech Town at Eslaforde Park tonight (Wednesday - ko 7.45pm) before Kirby Muxloe visit on Saturday (ko 3pm).