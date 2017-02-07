Pointon leapfrog Ruskington in Saturday League Premier

Billinghay Athletic finally bagged their first Boston Saturday League points of the season when they recorded a 4-3 Taylors Garages Premier Division win at Boston College.

Thomas Morris, with a brace, Joe Stainsby and Adam Underwood-Harley hit the crucial goals for the visitors who remain bottom and five points adrift of second-bottom Boston.

Shane Brackenbury hit a hat-trick as third-bottom Ruskington Rovers were dispatched 4-1 at Wyberton Reserves.

Adam Vinters was also on the score-sheet for the hosts, while Ashley Farmer replied for Ruskington.

Pointon moved above Ruskington into ninth place thanks to a controversial last-minute winner at home to Benington.

The visitors believed goalkeeper Will Newton had been impeded at the last-minute corner which saw them scramble home the winner.

Pointon had hit the front early in the contest before Sam Reed brought Benington level from the penalty spot midway through the second half.

The hosts finished the match with 10 men when Dane Hardy was dismissed late on after collecting a second caution.

Pointon’s goals came from Ian Jacquest and via an own goal.

* Fulbeck United closed the gap at the top of Taylors Peugeot Division One following a 3-0 home win against Friskney.

Goals from Ben Pollard, William Allen and Paul Crampton kept Fulbeck on course for promotion.

* Pointon Reserves continue to threaten at the top of Taylors Ford Division Two following a 2-0 win at FC Hammers.

Mike Rowlatt and Rob Rowlatt were both on target for the visitors.