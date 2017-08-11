Grand news for Sleaford Gymnastics Club

They have been awarded £1,000 by Persimmon Homes as part of their national Community Champion scheme – an initiative which gives away up to £2,000 to two charities each month, in each of its 29 regions across the UK.

Sleaford Gymnastics Club runs classes for all ages and abilities, from beginner to national levels and boasts more than 200 members and several volunteer coaches.

Having fundraised £1,750 for a new heating system, the Sleaford club are currently appealing for money to provide further development for their coaches and to buy vital equipment such as new safety mats.

Samantha Emsley, founder of Sleaford Gymnastics Club, said: “This donation means we can improve our well-used facilities and also provide our gymnasts with even better coaching. We are all so grateful.

“We are heavily involved in the community, performing at local events such as Sleaford Carnival and community fun days.”

The club, which will celebrate its 21st anniversary in November, has had to relocate several times in order to accommodate its growing membership.

Neil Follows, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes Nottingham, said: “Sleaford Gymnastics Club is an excellent example of an outstanding community organisation.

“They are indisputably worthy of this donation and we hope that our funding helps the continuation of their success.”

Charities and community groups can apply for funding by visiting www.persimmonhomes.com/charity