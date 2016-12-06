INDOOR BOWLS: Sleaford defeated in penultimate match of the year

Sleaford Indoor Bowls Club’s Friendly team played their penultimate match of this year at Spalding and enjoyed the game, although they lost the match 90-121, and as usual the game was played in good spirit.

Played on six rinks, the home side secured victory on five of them but Sleaford’s team on rink three prevented a whitewash.

Rink one had Alan Horne leading followed by Barbara Leonard and skipped by Don Wilson, starting steadily and matching the opposition to share the spoils 7-7 after seven ends. Both teams continued scoring equally and there was nothing to choose between them going into the final end with the score standing at 14-12 in Sleaford’s favour. The Spalding set then picked up five shots to claim victory 17-14.

Playing on rink two was the set of Mike Baker, June Wilson and Carol Wallis. After six ends the score stood at 6-5 to Spalding but the gap had opened somewhat to 16-8 after the 12th end thanks to Spalding winning five shots on the ninth end. The home set closed the match out with a further five shots on the 14th end, finishing winners by 24-12.

Rink three saw Sleaford’s one winning set of Helen Quirke, lady president Jenny Elphick and Barbara Clarke go one shot behind on the first end, but that was the only time Spalding were in front. The Sleaford set were picking up three or four shots when they won their ends and although Spalding scored six shots on the last three ends, they were never able to close the gap and Sleaford ran out deserved winners by 23-12.

A close game rink four had Bob McKie with Janet Horne and John Shand going 5-1 down after the fifth end but narrowing the gap to 9-7 down at the start of the 11th. They won the next two ends to stand level at 9-9 only for Spalding to score seven shots without reply. Although Sleaford scored four on the penultimate end, they just fell short and lost 18-15.

John Scott had a set of Ken Searle and Terry Wallis playing on rink five and stood level at 3-3 after the fifth end before dropping three shots on the next end, only for Sleaford to reply with four shots to take the lead 7-6 in a cat and mouse game. After the 11th end, Spalding had the lead 9-8 and there was no indication of what would happen next. Turbocharged Spalding scored 16 shots to Sleaford’s three to seal victory 25-11.

Rink six had Lily Searle with Steve Cambers and Gloria Davies never really getting into the match, with the score standing at 16-1 to Spalding after nine ends. The second half saw Sleaford pick up 12 shots but the gap between the two sets was to wide, finishing 25-13 to Spalding.