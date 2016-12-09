RUGBY: Sleaford RFC youngsters train with Leicester Tigers

Young players from Sleaford Rugby Club honed their skills with the professionals at 10-time English champions Leicester Tigers last Saturday.

The team took part in a Matchday Coaching Clinic with the Tigers and then joined an 18,750-strong crowd for the first home match in the Anglo-Welsh Cup season at Welford Road.

Matchday Coaching Clinics allow teams to work with Tigers coaches to develop their individual and team skills, as well as taking tips and techniques with them to work on during the rest of the season.

The Sleaford players also had an opportunity to quiz young prop Owen Hills about his life in rugby and they then soaked up the matchday atmosphere at Welford Road, watching the professionals in action as Tigers celebrated a 42-3 victory over Newport Gwent Dragons, with tries from Owen Williams, Adam Thompstone, Greg Bateman, Freddie Burns, Ellis Genge and Jack Roberts.

Sleaford RFC’s youngsters even managed to follow in the players’ footsteps by having a team photo taken on the famous turf at half-time in front of the crowd.

Andrew Issott, coach at Sleaford RFC, accompanied the team for their photo, with Tigers player Mike Williams, and said: “It’s been fantastic. The kids really enjoyed the training session in the morning and they’ve all been enjoying a fantastic game of rugby.”