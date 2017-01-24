Sleaford Indoor Bowls Club ladies’ tam find winning formula

Sleaford Indoor Bowls Club’s ladies’ team continued their revival in the Trudy Bates League with a second win of the season at Skegness.

Victory had eluded them in the first half of the season, despite many near misses. But they followed up last week’s maiden triumph at Boston with a 98-77 aggregate win to earn 14 points at Skegness.

Rhoda Wing’s set of Carole Richardson, Steph Collin and Margaret McKie took 14 of the 20 ends for a commanding 22-8 win, while Mary Thomas with Monica Law, Shirley Eaglen and Lily Searle fought back to nick a close match.

They found themselves four shots down after two ends, but worked their way back into the lead after the fifth end. The Sleaford ladies picked up six shots over the last four ends to finish 20-14 victors.

In the closest match, Gill Dwyer’s set of Gloria Davies, Terri Cornwell and Linda Wills led 8-4 after nine ends, but by the 15th end Skegness had eased in front 13-11 and then increased the lead to 14-17.

But the very experienced Sleaford set took control over the last four ends to run out 20-17 winners.

Jill Arnold’s set of Jenny Elphick, Carol Wallis and Helen Quirke fell 15-0 down after five ends and never recovered, losing 12-26.

Sheila Methven’s set of Pat Paul, Barbara Barnes and Sheila Pratt began slowly and fell 4-0 down after two ends.

They bowled their way back into the game, sneaking 5-4 ahead after the fifth end and kept their noses in front to win 24-12.

* In national qualifying, Trevor Bannister and Richard Barnes defeated Paul Roberts and David Bristow 16-13 in the men’s pairs and will now play either Danny Brown and partner (Lincoln) or Paul Bark and partner (Horncastle).

In the men’s fours, David Bristow’s set lost 19-17 against Ian Clark’s Boston set.

John Maury lost to Ron Flowers (Boston) 21-11 in the men’s over 60s singles, and Paul Roberts lost to Jonathan West (Boston) 21-14 in the Two Bowl Singles.

Gloria Davies is through in the ladies’ singles to play either Lincoln’s Di Wilson-Rogers or Penny Strong.

But Gloria and her partner lost out 24-15 in the ladies’ pairs to Olive Wells (Horncastle).