Sleaford’s Jake Craddock makes solid England golf debut

Sleaford Golf Club junior Jake Craddock produced a highly creditable set of results on his England debut.

Jake was selected for an eight-strong boys’ under 16s team to take on Wales, Holland and Ireland at Prestatyn over three days.

Jake Craddock became Sleaford Gofl Club's youngest-ever men's champion in 2015 aged just 14 years and one month EMN-170304-142649002

The Carre’s Grammar School pupil opened with a fourball victory over the Dutch with playing partner Enrique Dimayuga, and then halved his singles match as England won their opener 9.5-2.5

He lost both fourball (4 and 2) and singles (1-hole) in the 9-3 win over Wales, but ended the week in style against Ireland, recovering from a narrow fourball defeat to beat Josh Mackin 4 and 2 in the last singles match out on course.

But despite his contribution, Ireland won a tight match 6.5-5.5 to take the overall honours from England.