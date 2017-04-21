Sleaford’s Jake Craddock makes solid England golf debut

Sleaford Golf Club junior Jake Craddock produced a highly creditable set of results on his England debut.
Jake was selected for an eight-strong boys’ under 16s team to take on Wales, Holland and Ireland at Prestatyn over three days.
The Carre’s Grammar School pupil opened with a fourball victory over the Dutch with playing partner Enrique Dimayuga, and then halved his singles match as England won their opener 9.5-2.5
He lost both fourball (4 and 2) and singles (1-hole) in the 9-3 win over Wales, but ended the week in style against Ireland, recovering from a narrow fourball defeat to beat Josh Mackin 4 and 2 in the last singles match out on course.
But despite his contribution, Ireland won a tight match 6.5-5.5 to take the overall honours from England.