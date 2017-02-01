Sleaford tae kwon-do student wins Midlands gold

Sleaford Tae Kwon-Do club student Anna Wilkinson returned from the Midlands TAGB championships with a gold medal in the ladies’ green belt sparring.

Anna trained for the event with the town club at Northgate Sports Hall every Tuesday and Thursday, and comfortably fought through three preliminary rounds, to reach the final.

She won convincingly to the joy of the large group of supporters from the club.

Club instructor, seventh degree black-belt, Jill Pearce said: “I’m really pleased for Anna and she is proof of the success our female students can achieve in the sport.

“She not only represented our club, but the sport of tae kwon-do and how it can be enjoyed and productive for everyone, from all walks of life.”

The next event for the club will be the English Championships at Worcester in March.

Several members will be chosen to represent the club in an assortment of categories.

* If you are interested in finding out more about the Sleaford club, or how to join, contact Jill on 07496 012048 for further details.