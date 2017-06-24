Sleaford Triathlon Club out in force at Woodhall Spa

A large contingent of 26 senior and three junior athletes from Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club competed in the Woodhall Spa Sprint Triathlon in temperatures topping 30 degrees.

The 26 adults completed the 400m swim in Jubilee Park’s 33m open air pool, before a 24km bike ride and finishing with a 5km run.

Lisa Lancaster is competing in triathlons just two years after she was diagnosed with from a brain tumour EMN-170622-151231002

The juniors, Matthew Barrett (12), Adele Smith-Wood (15) and William Bentley (13) competed as a team (The Tri Amigos) in the relay event.

First-time triathlete, Lisa Lancaster, who is making a fantastic recovery from a brain tumour diagnosis two years ago, had an amazing day raising money for The Brain Tumour Charity which funds medical research and supports those affected.

To donate to Lisa’s cause and read her story go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lisa-lancaster4

One of the Woodhall competitors, Derek Jones, also completed the Dambuster Triathlon 24 hours earlier with fellow club members Tim Crosby (who achieved eighth in his age group) and Stuart Gutteridge.

The Dambuster is a challenging, Olympic distance triathlon with a 1.5km swim in Rutland Water, a lumpy 42km bike ride and 10km run.