Sleaford Wheelers welcome all abilities for women’s time trial series

Sleaford Wheelers Cycling Club’s women’s seven-mile time trial series will return next week on the A15 to the Osbournby roundabout.

It is open to all female riders aged 12 and above, regardless of ability, but under 18s will need a parental consent form.

The first two events will be held on Thursday, June 8 and June 15, with sign-on at The Horseshoes Pub, in Silk Willoughby, between 6pm and 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Each time trial costs £3 for Sleaford Wheelers Cycling Club members and £4 for non-members.

SWCC ladies’ committee member Heather Riddell said: “The first women’s seven-mile time trial series last year exceeded all our expectations with the number of women who turned out for it.

“Our aim was to encourage women from Sleaford and the surrounding areas to get out on their bikes.

“Whether they rode for fun or competitively, they all thoroughly enjoyed it and a lot of new friendships were formed.

“We had a wide range of ages, abilities and bikes, as well as some very inspiring riding.

“Cycling has a great way of bringing all kinds of people together, and we are hoping that this year’s series is even more successful than last year.”

For more information, visit the Sleaford Wheelers Cycling Club Facebook page or email heatherriddell@hotmail.co.uk