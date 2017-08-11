South Kyme Golf Club: skipper Sue wins monthly medal

South Kyme Golf Club’s lady Captain Sue Duncan won the Sunday EWGA Medal with a nett 69 from runner-up Sue Roberts, and Jane Coleman in third.

The Tuesday Medal went to Helen Kirschner with 71 nett, three strokes better than Sue Annibal who pushed Elaine Sturton into third on countback. The aggregate winner was Sue Duncan.

* Excellent scores were recorded for the July Sunday Medal with Jenny Atherton topping the field with 67 nett just a shot ahead of Heather Dopierala.

Sue Roberts took third place with net 69 and then rose to the challenge in the Tuesday medal, scoring a nett round of 67 to win from Heather Dopierala (nett 70) and Carole Gaunt (nett 71). Jenny was the aggregate winner on countback from Sue.

* The Medal Winner Championship Cup was claimed by Penny Gilbert (nett 70) who finished a shot ahead of Paula Young.

Heather Dopierala was third with nett 76.

* The June Monthly Stableford saw three ladies tie with 35 points, but Sue Annibal won on countback from runner-up Sue Roberts and third-placed Penny Gilbert. July’s competition was won by Penny Gilbert (37pts), while Shirley Westlake took second place on countback from Carole Gaunt after both netted 35pts.

* Both the home and away league matches with Kirton Holme ended in halved matches.

The SK ladies won their home match with Spalding, but lost their away game, while a friendly match at Sandilands was lost two-and-a-half to a half.

* The Jules Stableford Trophy was won by Heather Dopierala with 39pts, four points clear of Shirley Westlake, with Sue Annibal (33pts) in third.

The Ping fourball better ball qualifier was won by Anne Clayton and Elaine Sturton.