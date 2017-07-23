Nostalgia - Legionnaires march on to victory in 1992

Legionnaires cricket side in Sleaford entered the Pattinson Cup for the second time in 1992 under the captaincy of Trevor Cope.

They faced favourites Fulbeck for a place in the semi-finals and after some superb catches and batting the side went on to face Martin in the semi-final. Can you name them? Email: andy.hubbert@jpress.co.uk

○ Hugh Kinnard saw the photo two weeks ago of the ladies’ tennis in the 1992 Sleaford and District Festival of Sport.

He was the tennis organiser and said it was the ladies’ doubles event. They were, from left - Carol Harmston, Jo Johnson, Jenny Stone, Barbara Cooper, Chris Loakes, Melanie Law, Michelle Tabiner, Kathy Kinnard, Jenny Asher and Francis Baker. It was won by Carol Harmston and Melanie Law.