Sleaford CC: First XI see off Alford

Sleaford CC First XI defeated Alford in convincing fashion at London Road on Saturday in the Lincs ECB Premier.

After being put into bat, Thomas Shorthouse blasted 43 off just 23 balls to lead Sleaford to 58-0 after just eight overs.

Alford wrestled some momentum back after his dismissal when Bovey (3 for 49) pegged the hosts back to 81-3.

But Sleaford rallied in the middle overs as a composed 38 from Wilson and 61 busy runs from Morris took Sleaford to 178-5 by the 34th over.

Tom White’s useful spell (3 for 25) then restricted the home side to 235 all out, with 14 balls of their allocation left unused.

The reply moved to 77-2 until Shorthouse took three quick wickets to reduce Alford to 81-5 with sharp, turning deliveries which exploded out of the surface.

Nick Bennett added 35, but once Bovey fell for a sparkling 74, no other batsmen could muster more than 15 as the visitors were bowled out for 153.

Sleaford moved up to seventh after the 82-run victory, but face a tough trip to Bourne who sit third with seven wins from 10 matches.