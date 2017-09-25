Sleaford CC: Title-winning Second XI cap season in style

Sleaford Cricket Club brought the curtain down on their 2017 season on a high note on Saturday.

Their South Lincs and Border League Championship-winning Second XI beat runners-up Woodhall Spa by a 45-run margin at London Road.

The visitors won the toss and elected to field, but were put to the sword by Simon Godby.

His undefeated century was almost single-handedly responsible for his side’s total of 226-7 from their allotted 45 overs.

Woodhall’s reply began confidently enough with a three-figure opening partnership.

But once Sumit Puri made the breakthrough with the first of his six wickets, only Matthew Sargeant (91) provided any real resistance as his side finished on 181.

Elsewhere in Division One, Billingborough batsman Aaron Pullum finished the season with an unbeaten 87 as the visitors made 214-5 against Grantham Second XI.

But Dan Freeman hit 115 and Matthew Wing 62, both unbeaten, as the home side wrapped up a seven-wicket win.