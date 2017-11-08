Sleaford cricketers appeal for help in world record sequel

A trio of cricketers are looking for helpers as the day of their mindboggling world record attempt draws closer.

Dave Newman (37), Richard Wells (25) and Shaun Brown (31) are aiming to smash the longest net session by spending a daunting 72 hours - or three solid days - at the crease.

Shaun Brown, Richard Wells and Dave Newman who are going to attempt to break the record for longest indoor cricket net, raising money for Air Ambulance. L-R Jane Pattison - paramedic, Shaun, Richard, Dave, Neil Clarke - paramedic and ops manager. EMN-170611-175033002

The marathon non-stop batting attempt will begin at 9am at the Northgate Sports Hall, on Thursday, November 23, and as well as bagging the record they are hoping to raise £20,000 for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Dave and Richard have experience on their side, having padded up for a 48-hour world record back in 2014, raising £16,000 for Brain Tumour Research UK.

They were inspired to take on the challenge in support of a fellow Billingborough CC team-mate who was diagnosed with two brain tumours, and from which he fully recovered.

But this time the pair, bolstered by additional batsman Shaun, are motivated by pride as they attempt to bring the record back to England after their mark was surpassed in India two years ago by four hours.

Richard Wells and Dave Newman after their world record 48-hour cricket nets session EMN-170611-175100002

“We decided to challenge the new record of 52 hours by doing an insane 72 hours,” Dave said.

“We would like to blow it out the water so anyone else challenging will find it very difficult.”

Shaun added: “We also want to raise money for a great charity who work tirelessly and show great selfless commitment to save lives across a vast area of two counties, without government funding.

“We just want to do our bit.”

The three will be batting against bowling machines, but anyone wishing to go down and bowl a few ends will be welcome.

They also need witnesses, timekeepers, ball collectors, machine operators and plenty of moral support.

Shaun said: “Sleep deprivation will be the biggest challenge.

“Trying to stay motivated when we are tired and just wanting to quit will be the hardest part, definitely, and that’s why it’s so important for people to come down and support where they can.

“It will be a great boost for us all to see new faces showing support.”

If you can help, call Shaun on 07824 118954, Dave on 07984 908234 or Richard on 07930 733278, and to donate in advance, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/worldrecordcricketnet-2017