A concert of music from jazz guitar trio

Jazz guitarist Remi Harris will be joined by his band for a performance at Hale Magna Village Hall.

The Remi Harris Project are playing next Sunday, May 7, as part of Lincolnshire Rural Touring.

They have toured the UK and Europe, performed at Buckingham Palace and headlined the Django Festival in Oslo and Norway.

In 2016 they played at the Montreal Jazz Festival, and at the BBC Proms with BBC Radio 2 host Jamie Callum.

Remi Harris said: “2016 was a big year for us and I’m really looking forward to carrying out the momentum through 2017 with our tour dates.”

Remi’s music draws influences from gypsy swing, jazz and blues.

In 2014, he was a runner up at the British Jazz Awards for the rising star and guitar category.

In the press, he is described as ‘one of the most exciting young guitarists in the gypsy jazz world’.

A licensed bar is open from 7pm, and music starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 available from 01529 460307 or 01529 461699.