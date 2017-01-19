An ‘immersive’ 3D experience

A thought provoking exhibition in a Sleaford gallery is set to explore the world of 3D printing and get people thinking.

The Good, The Bad and The Beautiful will open at the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD) on Saturday, January 28.

Artists including Grace Du Prez, Richard Arm and Lynne MacLachlan will be exhibiting.

Bryony Windsor, head of exhibitions at NCCD, said: “The exhibition is a creative laboratory; a place for inclusion, experimentation, research, facilitation and interactions.”

A spokesman for NCCD said: “The Good, The Bad and The Beautiful is an immersive experience that includes light, sound and touch to create new levels of accessibility for audiences with different needs.’

NCCD is hosting a series of events and programmes running alongside the new exhibition.

A private viewing will take place on Friday, January 27, from 6pm.

Grace Du Prez will host a live 3D printing performance on Saturday, January 28, from 11am to 3pm.

On Sunday, January 29, visitors can tour the exhibition and handle some of the 3D artwork between 11am and 3pm.

Search NCCD for further details.