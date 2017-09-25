Agatha Christie sleuth is guest for awards

A scheme to encourage children to keep up with their reading skills over the summer holidays has seen 248 take part.

The Summer Reading Challenge hosted at Sleaford Library invited youngsters to borrow and read at least six books to make sure their reading ability does not slip over the long break.

Entitled Animal Agents, the idea was for children to join the animal detectives to solve clues on each visit to the library.

Those that completed the challenge were presented with certificates on Thursday by customer service adviser Clare Gibson and famous Agatha Christie sleuth Miss Marple, played by a local actress (pictured).

There were also three prizes for a junk modelling competition.