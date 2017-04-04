Drop-in event to learn more about restoration project at Navenby cottage heritage attraction

Another drop-in session is being held for anyone wanting to find out more information about the restoration of Navenby heritage attraction, Mrs Smith’s Cottage.

Last year North Kesteven District Council was successful in securing money from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), the largest heritage funder in the UK, to help bring the Navenby tourist attraction, which has been closed to the public since 2013, back into use.

In recent weeks, scaffolding has gone up on site and the roof tiles have been removed so that a full examination of the building can take place.

People wanting to know more details about this, and the plans for the coming months, can pop along to the drop-in session at NKDC’s Navenby office, in North Lane, from 10am to noon on Wednesday, April 19.

Information will also be available for anyone wanting to get involved in future volunteering, and attendees will also be able to give their thoughts on what is happening and share any memories of the cottage and Mrs Smith.

Tea and coffee will be available and those working on the project will be available to answer questions and gather research as part of their consultations.

For more information, call 01522 811469 or email msc@n-kesteven.gov.uk