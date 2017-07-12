Pop up student art exhibition at Sleaford train station

Art and photography by students from St George’s Academy will showcase in Sleaford station’s waiting room next Tuesday (July 18).

Year 12 students have been putting together a marketing proposal for the Poacher Line, the community rail line which runs from Grantham to Skegness, as part of their work, which included taking the train to Nottingham and Skegness to research the route.

Pier Perspective, from the pop up exhibition by St George's Academy students at Sleaford railway station. EMN-171207-112104001

The finished piece includes photos and art, which will be showcased at Sleaford station. It is planned that the work will be used in official publications by Lincolnshire County Council and East Midlands Trains (members of the Community Rail Partnership), and eventually permanently displayed along the line.

Kaye Robinson, Community Rail Partnership Officer for the Poacher Line, said: “Having the students exhibit their work at Sleaford Station provides a unique opportunity for them and the Poacher Line. The students have worked incredibly hard researching and creating their photography and art pieces and it’s great to have them displayed along the line they have travelled up and down as part of this project. We’re really looking forward to welcoming the public to the waiting room at Sleaford Station to see the work first hand.”

Carla Ferrier, photography teacher at St George’s Academy, added: “St George’s Academy Photography and Art Department have been working alongside Sustrans (the sustainable transport promotion organisation) and East Midlands Trains since January and both students and staff have had a great experience.

“The students involved have really worked hard, and embraced the project. They have had the opportunity to use the Poacher Line to visit both Skegness and Nottingham and experience some of the local attractions. For some, this was an absolute first.

Ticket, from the pop up exhibition by St George's Academy students at Sleaford railway station. EMN-171207-112212001

“It has been an exciting and enjoyable project, and rewarding for the students who have had one of their photographs shortlisted for an ACORP Community Rail Award. Both staff and students here at St George’s Academy would like to thank Jon Moody at Sustrans and Kaye Robinson from the Community Rail Partnership for this fantastic opportunity.”

The pop up exhibition will be on display between 1pm and 5pm on Tuesday (July 18) in the waiting room on platform two.