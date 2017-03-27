Celebration of top marks for town Indian restaurant

A town restaurant is inviting loyal customers to join in the celebrations as it marks a fifth year of scoring top marks for its food hygiene.

Nadim Aziz, proprietor of the India Garden in Sleaford Market Place, is holding a special celebration over two nights on April 3 and 4 for earning the coveted five star food hygiene rating from North Kesteven District Council’s environmental health inspection team.

The latest results came through this month, marking the eatery on how safely food is prepared, stored, cooked and served, while making sure staff all have up to date training.

The restaurant first scored five stars in January 2013 - denoted by window stickers and posters displayed.

Mr Aziz said: “It is all about looking after the food. The council can come any time. I want to be doing things right 24/7.

“I am proud of myself and my staff and want to celebrate with customers old and new.”

With sponsorship from HB Clark and Co drinks wholesalers, Cobra beer, Paul Sangaria of Kingfisher beers and United Food of Huntingdon, he is offering a set menu for £12.50 per person (advance bookings only, Tel: 01529 415313/o7903488754) including free house wine, beer and soft drinks.

The menu will be poppodoms, mixed starters, followed by a choice of chicken tikka jalfrezi, chicken tikka masala, chicken korma or lamb garlic with rice or naan (vegetarian option available).

The restaurant has also just been redecorated inside and out.

Mr Aziz said: “Thanks to the NKDC food hygiene team, The Standard and customers for their support.”