A car boot sale will be held in Ancaster, near Sleaford, this Sunday, May 28.

It will be held on Ancaster playing field from 10am to 2pm.

Those who are setting up can arrive from 9am.

The cost is £5 for cars, and £7.50 for vans.

Facilities are available, including refreshments.

Profits from the car boot sale will go to the upkeep of the playing field.

For further details, call 01400 230896 or 01400 230676.