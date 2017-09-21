Charles Darwin brought to life

A one-man play following the life of Charles Darwin is coming to Billinghay, near Sleaford.

Tangram Theatre Company present The Origin of Species at Billinghay Village Hall next Friday, September 29, at 7.30pm.

The show, organised by Billinghay Community Group, is part of Lincolnshire Rural Touring, a programme bringing events and shows to villages and towns in the county.

Charles Darwin, played by John Hinton, is writing a new book on barnacles.

To boost sales of the book his publisher invites young naturalists to watch Charles at work, which leads to songs and new discoveries.

He receives a letter from a naturalist claiming he has theorised the origin of species, a theory Charles had been working on for 20 years.

A Lincolnshire Rural Touring spokesman said: “Packed with fascinating scientific facts, terrible puns, brilliant physical comedy and witty original songs, this is an absolutely charming load of monkey business.”

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, and £7 for concessions, with complimentary refreshments on arrival.

Refreshments will also be available during the interval.

To book, call 01526 861165, 07572 701826 or email chairofbcg@gmail.com