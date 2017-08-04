Day of Lincolnshire folk (and whisky) at Leadenham venue

A free festival which celebrates Lincolnshire folk music is set to return to a village near Sleaford this weekend.

600 Whiskies Unplugged will take place at the George Hotel and other venues in Leadenham this Sunday, August 6.

Now in its eighth year, the festival will feature folk music, Morris dancing, workshops, singing and stalls.

Performing will be Bill Whaley and Dave Fletcher, The Band From County Hell, Soft Shoe Sam, Graham Pratt and Paul Dickinson, and many more names.

Tom Lane, the organiser of 600 Whiskies, said: “It has established itself as one of the most popular fixtures in the folk diary bringing in hundreds of people from all over the county, the UK, and Europe.”

Events start at 11am, with two stages, the village hall, Leadenham Tearooms and other venues taking part.

A barbecue, hot food, Sunday restaurant service, and indoor and outdoor bars will be available at the George Hotel.

The Leadenham Tearooms will be serving snacks and drinks, and will also host an artisan market.

Parking will be available at the George Hotel and other areas in the village.

For more on the festival, visit www.600whiskies.co.uk or search for 600 Whiskies on Facebook.