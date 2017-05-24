Events for children during half term

Belton House, a National Trust property near Grantham, is holding half term events.

From Saturday, May 27, to Sunday, June 4, between 9.30am and 4.30pm, discovery trails will be available to find the hidden features of Belton. Trails cost £2.

Children can also learn about the history of Belton in the discovery centre. It is open from 11am to 4.30pm on weekdays, and 12.30pm to 4.30pm on weekends. Entry is free.

On Thursday, June 1, from 10.30am to noon, there is a free interactive tour of the house designed for families with children over the age of five.

An interactive picture workshop will be held on Friday June 2, at 10.30am, 11am, and 11.30am. It is suitable for children over the age of six.

Also on Friday, June 2, you can take part in the 50 things challenge in the outdoor adventure playground, from 11am to 4pm.

On Sunday, June 4, artists can recreate Belton in paint, crayon or pencil from 11am to 4pm.

To book a place, send an email to learningbelton@nationaltrust.org.uk

For details, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/belton-house