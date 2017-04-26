Final details announced for Sleaford Live Festival

More details have been released on the music train as part of the Sleaford Live Festival.

On Thursday, May 4, the train will be departing from Sleaford station at 6.55pm, Heckington at 7.07pm and Boston at 7.21pm on its way to Batemans Brewery, in Wainfleet.

Performing on the train journey will be Merlin’s Keep, a four-piece folk band with roots in Lincolnshire.

Return journeys will also be available, departing Wainfleet at 9.08pm.

As well as the music train, The Standard has details on the last three days of the 10 day extravaganza.

Friday, May 5, will see: a saxophone workshop at The Source Meeting Rooms, at 6pm; Pennyless at Sleaford Playhouse, at 7.30pm; Lynn McFarland at The White Horse, at 9pm; and Stevie P. at the Legionnaires, at 9pm.

Saturday May 6, will see: Choirs Galore at The Source, at 10am; Kesteven Morris and Kesteven Ladies Morris Dancers in the Market Place, from 11am; Keith Collishaw and Lynn McFarland at Sleaford Library from 11am, the Solo Classical Guitar Ensemble at St Deny’s Church, from noon; a recorder workshop at The Source Meeting Rooms at 2pm; Steptoe and Son at Sleaford Playhouse at 7.30pm; Tina Winters and Nich Gooch at the Marquis Of Granby, at 8.30pm; Comic Book Heroes at the Legionnaires Function Room, at 8pm; The Detourz at The Barge and Bottle, at 9pm; and Oak at the Electra Club, at 9.15pm.

Sunday, May 7, will see: Sleaford Ukelele Orchestra and Jet (Skiffle Band), at Heckington Windmill, from 1pm to 2pm; an end-of-week event at The Horseshoes, in Silk Willoughby, from 4pm; and Miller Magic at Masonic Rooms, at 7pm.

For details, visit: www.sleafordlive.co.uk