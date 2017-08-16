Fly high at aircraft museum open day

A day of family fun will be held at Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum, in Heath Farm, North Rauceby, later this month.

To celebrate the bank holiday weekend, there will be activities taking place on Sunday, August 27, from 11am to 4pm.

Attractions will include a Jet Provost Dashboard to explore, as well vintage fire engines from the Museum of RAF Firefighting.

There will also be children’s craft activities throughout the day, face painting, and the chance to take part in a ‘cunning trail’.

Visitors can feel like they are flying with the musuem’s very own flight simulator, and interactive activities for all ages.

Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more details, call North Kesteven District Council Tourism Team on 01529 308102 or email discovernk@n-kesteven.gov.uk

Visitors will also have the chance to view the museum’s current exhibition, High Flying Women – Pioneering Aviators, which is running until Sunday, September 24.