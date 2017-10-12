Folk trio combine music and storytelling about the Great War at Ashby de la Launde venue

A folk trio are coming to the Sleaford area with a show featuring content to honour the centenary the end of the First World War next year.

Harp & A Monkey present The Importance of Digging Holes: The Great War and More at Ashby de la Launde Village Hall tonight (Thursday, October 12) at 7.30pm.

The show comes as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring programme, which brings high quality theatre to remote areas.

The show will mark 100 years since the end of the First World War, and will also include other material.

Harp & A Monkey are made up of Martin Purdy, Simon Jones and Andy Smith.

Martin is a doctor of philosophy, historian and author.

He said: “We perform a mixture of traditional and original material that often takes the form of short stories set to song.”

On the show, Martin said: “It is really exciting to be playing in more rural communities as much of the traditional music of these Isles emanates from such places.

“We promise those who come some great music, some real poignancy and plenty of laughs.”

Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets, priced at £12.50 each or £10 in advance, are available from 01526 322571 or 01526 323353.