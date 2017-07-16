Handcrafted glass lanterns on display in Silk Willoughby Church

Three hand-crafted glass lanterns have been placed in St Denis’ Church, in Silk Willoughby, as part of an artsNK project.

They have been created by a North Kesteven based community glass group for the Glassumimass project, initiated by the Sleaford-based arts organisation.

Glassumimass began in 2010, when artsNK formed a group to use kiln formed and stained glass techniques to create glass lanterns.

The project name derives from the medium (glass) combined with the words illumination and mass, referring to the churches which have inspired the work.

Ian Caudwell, a blacksmith from Billinghay, provided the custom-made ironwork which has been integral in completing the designs.

Marion Sander, artsNK visual arts development co-ordinator said: “We are delighted to be able to bring the Glassumimass to St Denis’ Church, in Silk Willoughby.

“The inspiration for the lanterns came from the architecture and stained glass windows of the churches along the Spires and Steeples Arts and Heritage Trail. We hope local people will enjoy visiting the church to see them.”

The church is open from 8am to 4pm daily. For details about the project, visit www.artsnk.org