A popular Easter Egg hunt returns for its fifth year.

The event at Rauceby Hall Gardens, home of Gill Hoare, will take place on Easter Sunday between 11am and 4pm.

Youngsters can take part in an Easter Egg hunt, walk through daffodils and visit the lambing sheds.

Those who complete the hunt will win a large Easter egg.

There will be refreshments served in the dining hall of the house.

Entry is £5 per child, and free for accompanying adults.